Man pleads guilty after hit-and-run involving 11-month-old girl

LEWISBURG – There has been a guilty plea from the man responsible for a SUV accident involving a then 11-month-old girl and her mom on a bicycle in Union County court. PennLive reports 30-year-old Tyler Bean-Dowell of Millmont entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of aggravated assault by vehicle. There is an agreement to drop other charges, but no agreement on the sentencing in the case, which calls for jail time.

We last told you the accident occurred in April along Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union county. The mother, 23-year-old Abigail Martin of Lewisburg and the child were taken to Geisinger – the child had critical injuries and has since recovered. Bean-Dowell didn’t stop after the accident, was arrested shortly after, and initially denied striking the mom and child.