Man jailed with statutory sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

SHAMOKIN DAM – A 28-year-old Northumberland man is in jail after police say he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Shamokin Dam Police tell us the incident occurred during the evening of February 7 at a hotel in the borough. They say 28-year-old Shawn Neidig used an electronic messaging app to arrange to meet the victim. Neidig then took the girl to the hotel where they had sexual intercourse.

The investigation began when police in another community were summoned because the girl didn’t come home. Police then told us the girl did return home prior to them taking the report. Neidig was arrested Friday Neidig and arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and placed in Snyder County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Neidig is charged with a first-degree felony count of statutory sexual assault, third degree felony count of corruption of minors and other charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 25. Police were assisted by the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury and Northumberland County Probation.