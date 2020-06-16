Man jailed on $500,000 cash bail for attempted homicide

SUNBURY – A Northumberland man is jailed on $500,000 cash bail on attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident Monday morning in Sunbury. Court documents say 22-year-old Denarii Springs is now in Northumberland County Prison after Sunbury Police say he fired a gun at a home along North Seventh Street.

According to court papers, the bullet went through a kitchen window, and other parts of the home. The incident was first reported just before 1 a.m. Monday, after one of the victims say Springs had threatened them for several weeks.