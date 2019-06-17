UPDATE: Man jailed for threatening woman

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is jailed after police say he sent a text message threatening to kill a woman. Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare tells us the woman showed Sunbury police text messages from 20-year-old Michael Lamberson, one of them claiming he’d kill her and anyone she was with.

Hare tells us he stopped Lamberson in Sunbury, and Lamberson was taken to Northumberland County Prison without incident on a probation violation. Lamberson faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and harassment. He’ll be arraigned by District Judge Mike Toomey.