Man jailed after using bow and arrow on assault

WATSONTOWN – Some Saturday night violence in Watsontown involved a bow and arrow, led to the arrest of one man, and three injuries. Watsontown Police say the incident occurred around 10:30pm along East Fourth Street in the borough.

Officers say 44-year-old Lucas Nye of Watsontown shot an arrow at one victim and attempted to shot another arrow at the victim before being disarmed. Nye also attempted to stab the victim with the arrows during a struggle on the ground.

Officers say Nye also threatened to kill three victims at the residence, attempted to throw a wooden chair onto another victim, and used headlocks to injure several victims. All three victims eventually fled the scene, with Nye chasing them and throwing a chair at their fleeing vehicle.

Nye was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and other charges. Watsontown police tell us Nye was arraigned in district court and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.