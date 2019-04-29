Man jailed after lying about drug free urine

SUNBURY – A Mount Carmel man is jailed after lying to the county district attorney about drug free urine. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 34-year-old Peter Gorney was scheduled to appear at the DA’s office April 15 to provide a urine sample. During a search of his clothing, officers found a small clear bottle inside his underwear and seized it.

The DA says Gorney allegedly admitted to bringing a clean sample to the probation office. Gorney was charged with one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug free urine. He was committed to Northumberland County Prison for a violation of his probation conditions.