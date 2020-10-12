Man jailed after having sexual contact with juvenile female

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is jailed after borough police officers say he had sexual contact with a juvenile female. Watsontown Police say 46-year-old Larry Tickle Jr. has been charged with felony counts of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Officers say the incident occurred August 9 at a home on South Main Street in Watsontown. Tickle was taken into custody two days later, and a preliminary hearing will be held in district court at a later date.