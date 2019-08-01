Man improving, listed in fair condition after Route 522 crash

SELINSGROVE – A Mifflin County man is remains hospitalized but is improving after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Route 522 last week. A Geisinger nursing supervisor tells us 56-year-old Christopher Gardner of Burnham is now listed in fair condition.

Selinsgrove state police say just before 7 a.m. just west of Eighteenth Street, a small pick-up truck turned left in front of Gardner’s motorcycle. Troopers say, to avoid collision, Gardner rode off the highway, hit a mailbox and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Geisinger where he had been listed in critical condition. No one else was injured. Jeremy Cooper of Shamokin Dam was driving the other vehicle; troopers say he was cited for a left turn violation.