Man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle on Route 147

HERNDON – A Middleburg man was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle along Route 147 July 24. Stonington state police say the crash occurred in Jackson Township, Northumberland County. Stonington troopers say 32-year-old Rodger Laporte-Secrest was traveling too fast for conditions along Route 147 south.

He attempted to slow down for a vehicle also traveling on Route 147 south. Troopers say Laporte-Secrest crashed his motorcycle on its side. He was injured and taken to Geisinger. A medical condition is unknown at this time.