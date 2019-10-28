Man hits a woman and child with his car, then tries to give child away

UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP– A man tried to give away a child after hitting the child’s mother with his car. The incident happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Super Drive in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

State Police at Stonington arrested 36-year-old Noah Vitrano. Troopers say Vitrano hit a 36-year-old woman who was holding a 15-month-old child while in the driveway of their residence. Vitrano then took the child and fled the scene. He drove to a local gas station and tried to give the child away. Failing to do so, he went to another gas station and gave the boy to an employee. Police found Vitrano a short time later and arrested him.

He is jailed in the Northumberland County Jail and will be arraigned today. The victims were evaluated at the Geisinger Medical Center. Vitrano is charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, DUI, and several other counts.