Man guilty of seven felony sex charges of young girl

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is facing jail time after he was convicted of seven felony sex charges of young girl. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 41-year-old James Beidler’s conviction included charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other charges. Beidler’s conviction comes after being accused of molesting a child for several years from the time she was five-years-old.

The DA says Sunbury Police investigated the matter. The DA also says the Geisinger Child Advocacy Center was instrumental in obtaining information from the victim. The DA’s office has asked for a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence. Sentencing will be held at a later date.