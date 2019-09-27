Man goes to jail on child porn charges

SUNBURY- A Northumberland County is in jail after pleading guilty to eight counts of child pornography possession. 39-year-old Terry Dorman of Sunbury plead guilty to the counts and was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail, followed by ten years of probation.

The Daily Item reports that Dorman told police that his body was being controlled by an “outer being” so he needed to retaliate against it by viewing the images. Dorman must also undergo mandatory mental health treatment and an evaluation as to whether he is a sexually violent predator.