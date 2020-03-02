Man flown to Geisinger after high speed chase

MOUNT CARMEL – A Frackville man was flown to the hospital after crashing his car into flames from leading a high speed police chase through Mount Carmel. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. The News-Item reports 20-year-old Kristopher White allegedly led a high-speed police chase from Mount Carmel, onto Route 54, and ending in Gilberton.

As a result of the chase, White crashed his vehicle into a utility pole, and the vehicle landed in a ditch and burst into flames. The News-Item says White was flown to Geisinger, but a medical update is unavailable.