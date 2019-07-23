Man files lawsuit against Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A man claiming to be a victim of child sex abuse by priests at a Valley parish is filing a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg. According to media reports, 67-year-old Donald Asbee is filing the lawsuit against the Diocese, current Bishop Ronald Gainer, and former Bishop Kevin Rhoades. Reports say the lawsuit is believed to be the first in the state since a ruling in June allowing child sex abuse survivors to file lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations.

According to reports, Asbee lived in Milton for about six years and was an altar boy at St. Joseph’s Church in Milton. He claims during this time he was repeatedly raped and assaulted in the early 1960s by Fr. Raymond Dougherty and Fr. Walter Sempko. Asbee says the abuse continue for more than three years.

Reports say Asbee turned down an offer from the Diocese’s victim’s compensation fund for over $176,000, saying the amount was too low due to the suffering he’s been through.

In a statement, Bishop Gainer says he continues to express profound sorrow and apologizes to the abuse survivors, the Catholic faithful, and the public. Diocesan Spokesperson Mike Barley also released a statement, saying the diocese’s attorney have not yet reviewed the complaint in question, and it would be inappropriate for the diocese to comment at this time. Barley says the alleged actions took place long before Bishop Gainer’s tenure. He says the bishop has been open and transparent with regards to the situation. Barley also noted the Diocese’s Survivor Compensation Program is coming to a conclusion and the Diocese will be making a final report. See both statements at WKOK.com.