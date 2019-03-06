Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges after Incident with Child

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man faces felony sexual assault charges after filming an incident with a six-year-old child on cellphone and sent it to others online. According to The Daily Item, 32-year-old Christopher Suarez was sent to Northumberland County Jail Wednesday after Stonington state troopers said an FBI agent was notified of possible child pornography inside Suarez’s home.

Suarez was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. Suarez is charged with several counts, including felony aggravated assault and corruption of minors. (Deanna Force)