Man critical, another jailed after fight in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A Snyder County man is jailed and another man is in critical condition after a fight in Sunbury early Sunday morning. According to The Daily Item, the incident occurred just after 4 a.m. along South Third Street. They say 36-year-old Jay Boyer of Middleburg was involved in a fight with another man, Brian Cox.

The Daily Item reports, the two men were first seen inside a social club on Third Street, then seen outside the club. That’s when video shows Boyer strike Cox in the face and head. Police say they then found Cox unresponsive on the ground; he’s said to be in critical condition at Geisinger.

Boyer was arraigned by Magistrate Mike Toomey and is jailed on $100,000 cash bail.