Man critical after Route 522 crash

SELINSGROVE – A Mifflin County man is in critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle during an incident on Route 522 Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say just before 7 a.m. just west of Eighteenth Street, a small pick-up truck turned left in front of a motorcycle.

Troopers say 56-year-old Christopher Gardner of Burnham was riding east. To avoid collision, he rode off the highway, hit a mailbox and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says he’s listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured. Jeremy Cooper of Shamokin Dam was driving the other vehicle; troopers say he’ll be cited for a left turn violation.