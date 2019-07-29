Man critical after Route 104 crash

PENNS CREEK – A motorcyclist from Clinton County is in critical condition after a crash on Route 104 in Center Township, Snyder County Sunday afternoon. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove state troopers say 70-year-old William Stankiewicz of Lock Haven was traveling north on Route 104 when a car turned left in front of him. Nora Doresky of Middleburg was driving the car, she wasn’t hurt. Troopers say Stankiewicz was wearing his helmet, he suffered head injuries, was taken to Geisinger were a nursing supervisor says he’s listed in critical condition.

Troopers say Doresky suffered a minor injury and was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt. A three-year-old boy was also in Doresky’s vehicle at the time and troopers say the boy was not injured and was in a child seat. Troopers say its undetermined if Doresky will be charged as an investigation continues.