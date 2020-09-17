Man Charged With Strangulation in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is being charged with strangulation, simple assault and a summary count of harassment after an incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. 29-year old Brent Cawley of Watsontown was arrested after an incident at 300 Pennsylvania Ave in Watsontown at around 11:30 in the morning. The name of the victim is not known but according to police they did sustain an injury around the neck due to the alleged strangulation attempt. All charges are misdemeanors and bail has been set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is set for September 30.