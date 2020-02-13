Man charged after woman resuscitated from overdose

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man was arrested after nearly killing a woman by injecting heroin into her neck. Court papers say 42-year-old Eric Mason faces felony aggravated assault and other charges stemming from the incident occurring at his Selinsgrove home December 20.

According to court papers at the office of magistrate John Reed, Selinsgrove police say they found Mason and a woman in Mason’s vehicle, slouched in their seats, and the woman appeared to be unconscious.

Selinsgrove officers say they questioned Mason and he denied knowing why the woman was unconscious, other than she used marijuana. Officers say the victim then turned blue, an ambulance was called, and she was taken to UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for treatment.

In a later interview with police, the woman told officers she overdosed on heroin after being sober for 14 months, and had asked Mason to inject her.

Mason was arraigned in district court and is being held in Snyder County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 24.