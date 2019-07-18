Police: Drunk driver charged after nearly hitting police officer

WATSONTOWN – Police say a drunk driver man faces several charges after nearly running over a police officer. Watsontown Police say the incident occurred July 4, 62-year-old Jerry Swank was driving on Route 405 when he failed to obey a police officer who was directing traffic. He almost hit the officer who had to jump to safety.

Swank was stopped and his blood alcohol was almost three times the legal limit for a driver.

Watsontown police say his blood alcohol content .232%. .08% is the limit for a motorist. Swank faces charges of DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and other summary violations.