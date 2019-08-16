Man charged after impersonating as federal agent

SUNBURY – From fake federal officer to county lockup…A man has been arrested after impersonating as a federal agent. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 56-year-old Michael Robinson, who has addresses in Shamokin and Bloomsburg, is charged with impersonating a public servant and other misdemeanor offenses.

The DA says his office recently received numerous complaints from local government agencies and citizens alleging Robinson identifying himself as a federal agent. He also served fictitious court documents on numerous individuals and agencies.

During a recent Shamokin council meeting, Robinson advised those in attendance he worked for the US Attorney General. He said everyone in attendance were criminals and were going to be jailed. Robinson was later located in Bloomsburg and taken into custody. He’s now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison.