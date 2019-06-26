Man charged after accident involving ambulance

SELINSGROVE – A Mechanicsburg man is facing a traffic citation after he crashed into an ambulance last week. Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday along Routes 11 and 15 in Union Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say 70-year-old Gregory Hess of Mechanicsburg hit the ambulance driven by a Middleburg man. Trooper say the EMS vehicle was making a U-turn in a crossover area, to respond to a medical emergency. Hess suffered a minor injury but declined medical treatment on scene. Hess will be cited with a traffic violation.