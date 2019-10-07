Man being sought after Millersburg homicide

MILLERSBURG – Lykens state police have begun a search for a Millersburg man charged with criminal homicide. Lykens troopers tell us they are searching for 43-year-old Michael Leary relating to a March 245 incident in Millersburg. Troopers say they determined Leary contributed to the death of 31-year-old Dominique Giordano of Millersburg.

According to Troopers, Leary intentionally delayed 911 reporting altered the crime, and attempted to destroy physical evidence. Leary is also accused of erasing text-based communications on the victim’s cell phone. Anyone with information on Leary’s whereabouts should call Lykens troopers at 717-362-8700.

Also accused in the case is 52-year-old Delmas Dotson of Tower City, Schuylkill County. Lykens troopers tell us Dotson delivered prescription drugs to the victim March 23, before the victim overdosed in the early morning hours of March 24.

Dotson was arrested October 2 and arraigned in district court before being remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. Dotson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 6.

Lykens troopers say a press conference will be held today.