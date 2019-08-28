Man, baby hurt after Route 204 crash

PENN TWP – A Mifflinburg man and a baby suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree along Route 204 in Penn Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred Tuesday around 8:15 a.m. They say the vehicle had inspection and registration violations.

Troopers say 25-year-old Joseph Weller was traveling south on Route 204 when he went off the road, struck a traffic sign, then a tree. Troopers say Weller and a 1-year-old suffered minor injuries and were taken to Geisinger. Medical updates were not available.

Troopers say Weller has also been charged with four traffic violations, it is not known if he was wearing a seat belt, but troopers say the infant was in a child safety seat.