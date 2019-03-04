Man arrested, found with two loaded handguns

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Mount Carmel man is jailed after he was found with two loaded handguns and having a 15-year-old girl drive his vehicle. Shamokin Dam Police say the incident occurred Saturday just after 7 p.m. Shamokin Dam officers say they observed a vehicle traveling in the area of Route 11 and Stetler Avenue with its headlights off.

A traffic stop was initiated and the unidentified 15-year-old girl was found driving the vehicle. The suspect, 25-year-old Alex Gomez Jr. was in the passenger seat and was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police then say while they were checking more information, Gomez was suspiciously getting in out of the vehicle. Police then found two .45 caliber handguns behind the driver’s seat. Gomez was not in possession of a valid Conceal Carry Permit and his carry permit had been revoked in Berks County.

Gomez was arrested and arraigned by District Judge John Reed. Bail was set at $25,000 and Gomez was taken to Snyder County Prison. He faces two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and other traffic violations.