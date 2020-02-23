Man arrested for shooting in Mt. Carmel, victim badly hurt

SHAMOKIN – 30-year-old Akeem Tyree Gregory of 405 East Sunbury Street, Shamokin was taken into custody after a multiple hour standoff with police after he shot another man four times leaving the victim badly hurt. First reports of shots being fired came in shortly after midnight Saturday morning at Gregory’s home in Shamokin. Gregory confessed later that he shot the victim over $160 worth of marijuana.

He later fled to a Mt. Carmel home where police and SERT converged on him. It took several hours to extract Gregory from the house. SERT used tear gas and large PA system to help get the suspect to surrender after getting 4 people, including three children, out of the house safely.

He was arraigned Saturday afternoon in Shamokin by District Judge John Gembic on several felony charges, including attempted homicide. Gregory is being held without bail.