Man arrested for giving fake name, fleeing from state police

MONROE TWP – A Luzerne County man was arrested after giving police a false name and then fleeing from state troopers. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred last Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. near Monroe Marketplace. Troopers say 38-year-old William Humphries Jr. of Nanticoke provided a false name to troopers.

After obtaining his real name, they found out there was an arrest warrant for him, Humphries fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Humphries was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and false identification to law enforcement.