Man arrested after Watsontown trespassing incident

WATSONTOWN – A Clinton County man is now jailed, facing felony trespassing charges after an incident in Watsontown earlier this week. Watsontown Police tell us 33-year-old Ryan Williams of Lock Haven was arrested after being involved in an incident Tuesday along West Ninth Street in the borough.

Watsontown officers say Williams gained unauthorized access to an apartment. He’s charged with a felony count and misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. He was arraigned in district court and committed to Northumberland County Prison on $40,000 bail. Williams was additionally held on a probation detainer.