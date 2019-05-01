Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, drugs and warrants found

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Mifflin County man is jailed after leading a high speed police chase from Shamokin Dam through Sunbury. Police say when he was stopped, he was carrying illegal drugs and turned out he was wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Shamokin Dam Police tell us the incident began Tuesday near 8th Avenue in the borough. Shamokin Dam officers say they attempted to stop 39-year-old Antonio Rivera of Lewistown for an inspection violation. Rivera then accelerated and led police through Sunbury, then fled on foot.

Rivera was apprehended in a creek by police shortly afterwards. Rivera will be charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and other charges. He also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and other drug charges. Rivera was placed in Snyder County Prison due to having pending arrest warrants from Lycoming and Mifflin counties.

Further investigation revealed a passenger, 27-year-old Michael Harlon of Sunbury, also had warrants from Mifflin County. Harlon was placed into custody of Northumberland County Probation for probation violations.

Another passenger, 33-year-old Shana Swigart of Kulpmont, was taken to district court on warrants of contempt. Sunbury Police, Selinsgrove borough police, Northumberland Police and PSP units assisted Shamokin Dam police with the pursuit.