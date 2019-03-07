Man arrested after threatening to kill people

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is in jail after police say he threatened to kill people. Watsontown police say the incident occurred February 28, they say 54-year-old Kevin Houser made threats that he had to kill people, labeling himself a “guardian angel” and was a previously a military sniper.

Houser also reported he was going to avenge the actions of others. Houser was then arrested and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl. He was then committed to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.