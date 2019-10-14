Shamokin Man arrested after stealing vehicles, other items

PENN TOWNSHIP – Police say a Shamokin City man was arrested after stealing a pickup truck and other items from a Snyder County home.

Selinsgrove state police tell us Monday the incident occurred September 27 at a home along Route 204 in Penn Township. Selinsgrove troopers say 30-year-old Justin Hummel stole the pickup truck and a trailer attached without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

Troopers say the trailer also had two motorcycles. A 32” television worth $300 was also stolen. Hummel was eventually located by troopers and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers also were able to recover the stolen vehicle.