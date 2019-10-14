Home
Shamokin Man arrested after stealing vehicles, other items

Shamokin Man arrested after stealing vehicles, other items

WKOK Staff | October 14, 2019 |

PENN TOWNSHIP – Police say a Shamokin City man was arrested after stealing a pickup truck and other items from a Snyder County home.

 

Selinsgrove state police tell us Monday the incident occurred September 27 at a home along Route 204 in Penn Township. Selinsgrove troopers say 30-year-old Justin Hummel stole the pickup truck and a trailer attached without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

 

Troopers say the trailer also had two motorcycles. A 32” television worth $300 was also stolen. Hummel was eventually located by troopers and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers also were able to recover the stolen vehicle.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff