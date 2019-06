FREEBURG – A Freeburg man has been arrested and charged after troopers say he fired a BB gun at children. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred May 22 at a home along East Front Street in Freeburg.

Troopers say 43-year-old Robert Olds was seen by video surveillance shooting the BB gun at three boys ages eight, 10, and 13. Olds was arrested and misdemeanor assault related charges were filed in district court.