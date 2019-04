WINFIELD – A Milton man was arrested and charged after pointing a handgun at three people during a road rage incident along Route 15 last week. Milton state police say the incident occurred last Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m. in the Winfield area.

Milton troopers say 34-year-old Brett Seibert waved and pointed a handgun at three people, including a young child. Troopers say they later apprehended Seibert. He now faces aggravated assault and related charges, which were filed in district court.