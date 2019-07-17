Man arrested after police pursuit through Sunbury

SUNBURY – A Montandon man was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop June 22. Stonington state police say the incident first started on Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Stonington troopers say they tried to initiate a traffic stop of 24-year-old Antonio Carpenter. Carpenter then led troopers on a pursuit for several minutes through Sunbury.

Troopers say he stopped abruptly and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody. Carpenter was arrested for DUI and drug possession. Troopers are still investigating.