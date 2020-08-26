Man arrested after high speed chase prompted by a missing person report

DANVILLE – A Danville man is facing felony charges after leading police on a high speed chase recently; officers at the time thought he might be involved in a report of a missing teenager.

In Montour County, Mahoning Township police tell us they’ve charged 20-year-old Daryll Purnell Jr. with a felony count of ‘fleeing and eluding’ along with three misdemeanors, including corruption of minors.

Officers say Sunday around 9:45 p.m., they got a report about a missing 14-year-old girl, and heard about Purnell’s possible involvement. They spotted a car matching the description of Purnell’s vehicle. The vehicle was pursued at a high rate of speed.

Police say the missing teen returned home Monday. Purnell was located Tuesday and taken into custody, he was arraigned in magistrate’s court and is in Montour County Prison, $250,000 bail.