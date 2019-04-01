Man arrested after giving false name to police

UNION COUNTY – A Northumberland man is in jail after giving a false name to Milton state police. Troopers say the incident occurred March 16 just before 3:30 a.m. along Crossroads Road in Kelly Township, Union County.

Milton troopers say 20-year-old Denarii Springs of Northumberland was pulled over for speeding, when he provided a false name to the on-duty trooper. State police say further investigation into the suspect later revealed his true identity.

It was also found Springs had several warrants for his arrest and was driving under suspension. He was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement. Charges were filed in district court and Springs was taken to Union County prison on those outstanding arrest warrants.