Man arrested after firearm shot during a fight

SELINSGROVE – A man is in jail after police say he shot a gun during a fight in Selinsgrove. Borough police report the fight happened on Sunday morning in a yard near South River Alley around 10:00 a.m.

Police tell us three men were in that yard and one them was waving a firearm and fired a shot from a 45-caliber handgun. When police arrived, two of the men got into a car and fled the scene. Police followed and stopped that car.

After an investigation, officers arrested Joseph Smith who they say was the man who shot the gun. They also recovered the gun in a garbage bag near the scene. Smith, on whom we have no other details, was arraigned and he was jailed in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Several other local police departments and state police assisted borough officers after this incident in Snyder County.