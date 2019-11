Man arrested after domestic incident

TREVORTON – A Trevorton man is now jailed after a domestic incident occurred in a Northumberland County home. Stonington state police tell us the incident occurred Sunday November 10 at a home along West Shamokin Street in Zerbe Township.

Stonington troopers say 36-year-old Matthew Swinehart was arrested after strangling a female victim and damaging her car. Troopers say Swinehart was taken to Northumberland County Prison for various charges including strangulation, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.