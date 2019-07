SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man was arrested after a assaulting a woman Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at a home along Devon Court in Penn Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove troopers say 41-year-old Joseph Loduca assaulted and threatened a female victim during a domestic incident. Loduca was taken into custody, arraigned, and remanded to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 straight bail.