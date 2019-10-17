Sunbury Police: Man arrested after abusing 2-year-old child

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was arrested after a domestic incident which led to allegedly abusing a 2-year-old girl. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 11 a.m. at a home at 244 Lenker Avenue in Sunbury. Court papers say 28-year-old Jeremy Krumbine is accused of shoving his 2-year-old daughter. The incident occurred when Krumbine, a woman, and the child were in bed and the child had her legs in his face, and pushed them downward.

That incident led to an argument between Krumbine and the woman. Then the woman asked Krumbine to change the child’s diaper, which led to him grabbing the child with one arm and threw the child on a couch. The woman then told Krumbine she was taking the child and leaving, and he refused to let her take the child.

Krumbine was taken into custody, and Northumberland County Children and Youth has responded. Krumbine faces a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and other charges, and is jailed on $150,000 cash bail.