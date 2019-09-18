Man accused of impersonating federal agent running for commissioner

SUNBURY – A Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent now says he is running for Northumberland County Commissioner. The Daily Item reports 57-year-old Michael Robinson made the announcement while waiving his preliminary hearing Tuesday in district court. Robinson says he is running for commissioner and “working on fixing things from the inside out.”

Robinson is accused of impersonating as a federal agent, when he disrupted a Shamokin City Council meeting August 12. Authorities say he also provoked a fight inside the Northumberland County Prison. Robinson remains jailed on $150,000 cash bail.