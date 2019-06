SUNBURY – Motorists will want to seek an alternate route if traveling between Sunbury and Northumberland. There are about 30 minute delays on Route 147 north, that’s traffic from Sunbury into Northumberland. Traffic is backed up from Water Street in Northumberland to Market Street in Sunbury. Traffic is also slow in Northumberland on Route 147 south heading over Packer Island.

Today, crews are inspecting gas mains attached to both the Priestly and Edison Bridges, causing lane restrictions.