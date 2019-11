MILTON – The Milton Area Industrial Development Association will officially be out the land business after it closes one final land sale.

Central PA Chamber of Commerce officials tell us after Thursday’s monthly board meeting, MAIDA officials and the chamber signed the deed over to an undisclosed buyer for the remaining 59.43 acres owned by the MAIDA in the Milton Industrial Park.

MAIDA initially invested in approximately 712 acres of land in the current Milton Industrial park in 1962.