Mahoning Twp Police looking for missing Point Township man

DANVILLE – An extensive search is underway right now for a Point Township man missing since Monday in the Danville area. In a release, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff identifies the missing man as 38-year-old Trevor Weber. Dyrof says Weber has a history of behavioral issues and substance abuse and they fear he may try to harm himself. The chief says there is no harm to the public.

Dyroff says preliminary searches were conducted Monday and Tuesday, and another search is being conducted Thursday until noon. It is believed Weber was last seen in the area of Hess fields or the surrounding wooded area.

Dyroff says Weber was last seen Monday. He’s described as 6-foot-one-inches tall, 170 pounds and wears glasses. Weber was last seen wearing blue Jens, a white-collared shirt with a black sweater, a black coat, and black and white sneakers, and a wearing a blue baseball hat backwards. If anyone sees Weber, you’re asked to call 911.