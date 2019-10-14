Mack Trucks on Strike in PA: AP PA Headlines, NFL Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/14/19

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Mack Truck workers are walking picket lines after their union launched a strike at plants in three states. The United Automobile Workers Union Local 677 workers began picketing Sunday morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant and Lehigh Valley Logistics Center outside Allentown in Macungie, Pennsylvania. The company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

The union says many issues are unresolved, including wages, job security and pension and health benefits. Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg says he’s “surprised and disappointed” that the union decided to walk out “rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate.” The action comes amid a weekslong United Automobile Workers strike at General Motors plants.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An internal review of Pennsylvania’s parole system spurred by five parolees getting charged in quick succession with homicide is, in theory, acknowledging a long-standing complaint of parole agents. It asks lawmakers to update a 2012 law and add a trigger for an automatic six-month to one-year jail sentence for a parolee who continually ignores parole conditions, such as going to treatment or counseling.

The 2012 law already has five such triggers, including threatening behavior or possession of a weapon. Law enforcement groups largely welcomed the acknowledgement from the state Department of Corrections. The county district attorneys association calls it a “significant recognition.” Parole agents, however, were skeptical it’ll change a system that, they say, has stripped them of discretion to pull a potentially dangerous parolee off the street.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A handful of states are celebrating their first Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday as part of a trend to move away from a day honoring Christopher Columbus. From Minnesota to Vermont, at least five states and Washington, D.C. have done away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains in place. Since 1992, Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day over concerns that Columbus helped launched centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

New Mexico is marking its statewide Indigenous Peoples’ Day with an invocation by several tribal leaders in unison in their Native languages. There also will be a parade and traditional dances at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. “I think it’s great and it’s about time,” said All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman E. Paul Torres, who is a member of Isleta Pueblo in New Mexico. State offices in Maine also are scheduled to close in honor of the holiday. Maine, home to four federally recognized tribes, ditched Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day with an April bill signing by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday. It’s the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men’s gymnast Vitaly Scherbo. Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

China took silver and bronze with Liu Tingting on 14.433 and Li Shijia on 14.3, respectively. Earlier, Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy won the men’s vault for this third gold medal of the championships. He’s the first European man to win the vault since 2010.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning most animals from circuses. The law exempts rodeos and does not apply to domesticated dogs, cats and horses. California is now the third state to enact such a ban, joining New Jersey and Hawaii. Circuses have been declining in popularity. The most well-known act, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, closed in 2017 after 146 years of performances.

At least 18 circuses don’t use animals at all, including Cirque du Soleil. Democratic state Sen. Ben Hueso, who authored the bill, said animals in circuses endure cruel training and near constant environment. The southwest California Legislative Council opposed the bill, saying it would prevent people from experiencing “the thrill of a circus performance featuring beautiful, well cared for animals.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prince’s estate is objecting to President Donald Trump’s use of the song “Purple Rain” after the estate had gotten assurances that Trump would not use Prince’s music. The song was played as the audience gathered before a Trump campaign rally Thursday night in Minneapolis. Prince’s estate says in a statement it “will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s song.” The estate says the campaign had confirmed a year ago that it would not use Prince’s music.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Kings are convinced they get bad luck from a Taylor Swift banner. The Los Angeles Times reports the Kings have covered up a banner that marks Swift’s “most sold out performances” at the Staples Center. The banner has been up since August 2015, and Kings fans have noticed the team has not won a playoff series since the banner went up. Swift has not played the Staples Center since the banner was raised.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Joker” kept winning at the box office. The R-rated comic book villain origin story had a phenomenal second weekend box office, topping the charts once more over newcomers like the animated “The Addams Family” and the Will Smith action pic “Gemini Man.” Studios on Sunday estimate that “Joker” added $55 million from North American theaters, down only 43% from its record-breaking debut.

“The Addams Family” exceeded expectations and took second place in its first weekend in theaters with $30.3 million. “Gemini Man” stumbled out of the gates. The Ang Lee film about an assassin on the run from a younger version of himself opened in third place with $20.5 million. It cost a reported $140 million to make. “Abominable” and “Downton Abbey” rounded out the top five.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Brie Larson, Awkwafina and Chaka Khan are being celebrated for their charitable endeavors and contributions to the entertainment industry at a women’s event in Beverly Hills. The 11th annual Variety Power of Women luncheon held Friday boasted an A-list roster of honorees and presenters including Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman and Ryan Murphy.

Aniston says she never actually thought about herself as powerful, but has been reconsidering that and her own platform in the past two years since the rise of #MeToo and the rebalancing of the scales in the entertainment industry. The event was tamer than in years past when celebrities used their platforms to talk about everything from politics and the patriarchy to Harvey Weinstein.

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A Delaware couple is the winner of the North American Wife Carrying Championship held at the Sunday River Resort in Maine. Olivia Rowling and Jerome Roehm of Team Lovebirds from Newark, Delaware, crossed the 278-yard muddy obstacle course Saturday in 55.95 seconds to win the 20th annual event.

Eighty-one teams from Maine to California were scheduled to participate. Based on Finnish tradition, the event features male competitors completing the obstacle course while carrying a woman. The event is based on Finland’s “Ronkainen the Robber,” whose gang was known to pillage villages and take the women. Team Lovebirds took home six cases of beer in addition to five times Rowling’s weight in cash, totaling $555. Rowling and Roehm are eligible to participate in the world championship next year in Finland.

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who told jailers he shouldn’t be released is back behind bars at a county jail in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reports 36-year-old Francisco Cruz called a Cuyahoga County judge after his release from the county lockup last week and asked how he could return to jail. A state prison term for drug possession and domestic violence ended Oct. 2.

That was the same day Cruz was sentenced to a community corrections facility for another drug possession conviction. He was released despite telling officials he was supposed to remain in jail until his transfer to the other facility where he’d receive drug treatment. Judge John Russo called the facility on Cruz’s behalf and learned it only accepted inmates from jails. Cruz met with his parole officer Thursday and is back in jail.

