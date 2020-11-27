Lycoming County Accident Claims the Life of Milton Man

MONTOURSVILLE – An accident Tuesday afternoon in Lycoming County claimed the life of a Milton man. State Police in Montoursville say it happened at the 1500 block of Route 42 in Lycoming County’s Franklin Township.

Police say 66-year old Gerald Carroll of Virginia was traveling northbound and 24-year old Merl Edison of Milton was traveling southbound, when Edison’s vehicle struck the front driver side bumper of Carroll’s vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to spin and Carroll’s car landed on its passenger side before coming to rest.

Troopers say Edison was pronounced dead at the scene. Carroll and a passenger in his vehicle, 62-year old Marilyn Carroll both sustained injuries and were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Route 42 was closed for a couple of hours.