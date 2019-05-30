Luzerne Co. Comm. College to lease space at Watsontown Elem

TURBOTVILLE – The Valley is on its way to hosting another community college branch campus. Warrior Run School District Superintendent Alan Hack tells us the district and Luzerne County Community College have reached a tentative agreement to lease space at the former Watsontown Elementary School. Hack says final approval from the college will be considered at its board meeting June 18.

Hack says LCC will lease seven rooms in the old school starting June 1. Classes are scheduled to begin this fall. All students in the Central Susquehanna Valley region will have access to courses at the in-county tuition rate plus applicable fees at $130 a credit. Out-of-County will be $260 per credit. Hack says high school seniors in the Valley will also be able to take classes starting this fall as well at a reduced rate of $64 per credit.

President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bob Garrett tells us the chamber is seeking $100,000 in local funding for the deal. He says the chamber will seek contributions from county commissioners in Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming, and Clinton counties. The chamber may also seek funding from municipalities, school districts, and private foundations. Garrett says a fundraiser will then be started if more funding is needed.