Lt. Gov. taking marijuana listening tour to Valley

HARRISBURG – Valley residents will soon get their turn to weigh in on the possibility of legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be making two stops in the Valley as his listening tour continues.

Fetterman will first stop at the RiverStage Community Theatre auditorium in Lewisburg Saturday, April 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. The RiverStage Theatre is in the Greenspace building, the former Lewisburg high school.

Then the next Monday, April 29, Lt. Gov. Fetterman will be at the Degenstein Center Theater on Susquehanna University’s campus. The Lieutenant Governor will speak there from 6-7:30 p.m.

Attendance at the listening sessions is free and open to the public. The Governor’s office is sampling state opinion on the topic of legalization, while bills are pending in Harrisburg which would legalize pot. State and local lawmakers from these areas have been invited to attend as well.

Those who can’t attend either session can still submit a comment via an online form on the Governor’s website. We have that link below.

https://www.governor.pa.gov/recreational-marijuana-feedback/