Lt. Gov. Fetterman Opens PA Pool: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/8/19

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor is opening the pool in the official residence he doesn’t use to children who typically wouldn’t have access to one. Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday the new access to the pool at the State House. The residence is on National Guard property, about 25 miles from Harrisburg.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will run a program to teach water safety and coordinate wider use of the 30-by-40-foot pool. Any Pennsylvania group can request to swim there, but they must provide their own transportation and lifeguard. General Services built a ramp for disabled access, patched the pool, built a lifeguard stand and painted safety messages. Two diving boards were removed and the pool basin was repainted. There’s a small picnic pavilion, changing rooms and bathrooms.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether to a follow the recommendation of a lawyer ethics board and suspend the law license of a prosecutor over the investigation into Penn State administrators’ handling of complaints about Jerry Sandusky. The Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board this week recommended that Frank Fina lose his license for a year and a day.

The opinion says Fina’s actions undermined public trust and he hasn’t shown remorse. Fina lawyer Dennis McAndrews says the findings contradict previous conclusions he says cleared Fina. At issue is how Fina handled testimony by Penn State’s former general counsel, Cynthia Baldwin. The board says Fina violated an ethical rule that prosecutors can’t turn defense witness lawyers into witnesses against former clients.

Fina helped prosecute the case against the former Penn State football coach. Sandusky was convicted of child molestation in 2012.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — Women didn’t get much of a mention in the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day that focused largely on the fighting exploits of men, yet without them Adolf Hitler wouldn’t have been defeated. Legions of women built weapons of war that men fought and killed with. By ensuring production of planes, tanks and other material, they freed up men sent into combat on all the fronts of World War II.

Women fought, and died, too. French resistance fighter Lucie Aubrac was pregnant when she sprang her husband, Raymond, from Nazi captivity in October 1943. Across France, many schools are named after Aubrac, who died in 2007, aged 94. Women nursed the wounded and comforted the traumatized. “If I had to do it over … just like the boys, I’d serve again,” war nurse Leila Morrison, now 96, said as she came back this week to Normandy, where she served in the 118th Evacuation Hospital after nearly 160,000 men landed in Nazi-occupied France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

In short, women were vital cogs in the Allied and Soviet war machines that eventually overpowered those of Germany and Japan. Women were also on the front lines of horror and suffering, with countless numbers subjected to mass rapes by advancing soldiers who often carried love-letters and keep-sakes from sweethearts waiting back home, millions of whom became widows.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman with autism is competing for the title of Miss Florida. WFLA reports Rachel Barcellona will be the first contestant with an autism diagnosis to compete in the pageant, scheduled to take place later this month in Lakeland. She tells the television station that doctors said she’d never graduate from high school because of her diagnosis. She says the negative feedback didn’t sit well with her.

Barcellona began participating in pageants at age 5. She continued through much of elementary school and then quit. But she says the depression and anxiety she suffered in middle school led her back to the pageant world, where she gained confidence and made friends. She says when judges ask about her disability she tells them she can inspire people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw 6 1/3 sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. Bruce already has four homers in four games with the NL East-leading Phillies after hitting 14 for Seattle before he was acquired in a trade last week. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play the Reds on WKOK 3:30pm today.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six innings and Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-4. Eric Thames also connected for Milwaukee, and NL MVP Christian Yelich had three hits. Travis Shaw walked twice and scored two runs.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas to be their general manager. Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel, was one of four candidates interviewed twice by New York for the vacancy.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Arizona 8 Toronto 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 5 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 1

Final Oakland 5 Texas 3

Final Houston 4 Baltimore 3, 11 Innings

Final Kansas City 6 Chi White Sox 4

Final Seattle 6 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 St. Louis 1

Final Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 2

Final Colorado 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Atlanta 7 Miami 1

Final Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 4

Final San Diego 5 Washington 4

Final San Francisco 2 L-A Dodgers 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 105 Golden State 92

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Indiana 79 Dallas 64

Final Washington 94 N-Y Liberty 85

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Kansas City 2 Toronto 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 2:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston 4:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 4:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at N-Y Mets 7:15 p.m.

Washington at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. Sparks at Minnesota 3:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Dallas at San Jose 3:30 p.m.

PARIS (AP) — France’s women took a first step to follow in the World Cup footsteps of the French men. Wendie Renard, at 6-foot-2 the tallest player in the tournament, scored twice on headers off corner kicks, and Les Bleues overwhelmed South Korea 4-0 Friday night in a gala World Cup opener. Eugénie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry also got goals on a cool, windy night at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain. French pop star Jain provided the pregame entertainment for the sellout crowd of 45,261, and French President Emmanuel Macron was among the spectators singing “La Marseillaise” and looking on.

“We knew that it was going to be a really emotional evening. But I think we managed it well,” Renard said. “When you have more than 45,000 people singing the French national anthem, obviously it drives you forward.”

France is hosting the tournament at a time when women’s teams are increasing their push for equal treatment from FIFA and other soccer governing bodies. It is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles at the same time. “I’m sure people expect or hope, and the same goes for us, we’d like to follow in the footsteps of the senior men’s national team,” French coach Corinne Diacre said. “But everything takes time. We won tonight, but we haven’t still won anything. We have six more steps on the road that need to be taken. We need to be serious and focused for six games, and then we’ll see what comes of it.”

Norway and Nigeria meet in the other Group A opener on Saturday. France faces Norway on Wednesday and Nigeria on June 17.

France’s margin of victory was the largest in a Women’s World Cup opener since China beat Norway by the same score at the first tournament in 1991. Four years ago, all nine teams that won their opener advanced from the 24-nation group stage to the round of 16.

The world’s fourth-ranked team wasn’t tested by No. 14 South Korea. France had a 17-0 advantage in shots during the first half and 21-4 overall.

Les Bleues, eliminated by Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals four years ago in Canada, applied pressure from the start on goalkeeper Kim Minjung.

Le Sommer scored in the ninth minute off a cross from Henry and held up her hands in the shape of a heart in celebration after her 75th international goal, the earliest in a Women’s World Cup opener. South Korea has conceded the first goal in all eight World Cup games it has played.

Griedge Mbock Bathy appeared to score in the 30th minute but the goal was disallowed in a video review, technology also used by FIFA at last year’s men’s tournament in Russia.

“On the spur of the moment you’re happy and when the goal’s disallowed it’s frustrating, but you have to switch quickly,” she said. “We had a lot of time left and we had a lot of opportunities to score.”

Renard doubled the lead in the 35th from Gaëtane Thiney’s corner kick as the crowd chanted “Wendie! Wendie!”

She made it 3-0 from Amel Majri’s corner kick in stoppage time with her 22nd international goal. Ten of her last 11 goals have come on headers.

“It really feels good on a personal level,” Renard said. “But I think above all as a team, because these were very important goals. It allowed us to go into the break with a 3-goal lead.”

Henry added her 12th international goal off a pass from Le Sommer in the 85th.

South Korea substitute Lee Mina had the best chance for her team on a breakaway in the 76th minute, but the shot went just wide.

Renard, selected player of the match, is among seven players on France’s roster that play for Lyon, which routed Barcelona 4-1 to win the women’s Champions League for the fourth straight year and sixth time overall.

Diacre had surprised many when her roster did not include PSG’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto, a 20-year-old who led the French league in scoring. Diacre also made the somewhat unexpected decision not to start Valérie Gauvin, who entered in the 70th. The coach said the decision was tactical.

France eliminated South Korea 3-0 in the round of 16 four years ago. Yoon Deok-yeo, South Korea’s coach since 2012, said his team was simply outmatched by Les Bleues.

“The first match, the result is not that good,” he said through a translator. “So for the upcoming two matches, we have to do our best. It is a must.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved